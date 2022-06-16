Senior Connect
Man shoots victim, calls an Uber to flee the scene, police say

Police said Clevester Burge was charged with shooting with intent to kill, possession of a...
Police said Clevester Burge was charged with shooting with intent to kill, possession of a firearm, and knowingly concealing stolen property.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – Police in Tulsa said a man shot someone at an apartment complex and then called an Uber to flee the scene.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, Clevester Burge got into an argument with the victim Tuesday morning and shot the victim in the leg.

Upon investigation, officers said they learned that Burge hid the gun behind a restaurant and then called an Uber to pick him up.

Police said the Uber driver dropped Burge off at a home nearby. The driver spoke with officers and told them Burge appeared to be in a hurry and hunkered down in the backseat of the vehicle during the ride as if he did not want to be seen.

Burge was arrested later that afternoon. He was charged with shooting with intent to kill, possession of a firearm, and knowingly concealing stolen property.

Police said Burge is a previously convicted felon. He was booked into the Tulsa County Jail on a $300,000 bond, according to jail records.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover, police said.

