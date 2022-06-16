Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Local groups offering community and resources for parents of LGBTQ children

Pride flags
Pride flags(Source: WWNY)
By Jamie Boulet
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 4:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - For many LGBTQ people, coming out to their parents is a daunting or even frightening task. As outlined by an article in the Journal of Research on Adolescence, children often have their identities rejected by parents.

Caroline Morin, Executive Director of the LGBTQ Center of the Cape Fear Coast, recently spoke to WECT about her experience and shared some local resources for parents.

“My individual household was a loving and supportive place, but we never talked about LGBTQ people or issues or what it meant,” said Morin. “For me, that really just left a void that was filled by the rest of society with a lot of very negative messaging.”

Morin explained that confusion from parents is reasonable and incredibly common, but support of children’s and adults’ identities is critical for the well being of LGBTQ people. The Human Rights Coalition, Trevor Project, American Association of Pediatrics and others found that support of LGBTQ people’s identities consistently improves physical and mental health outcomes.

“[I try to emphasize to parents nowadays] that neutrality isn’t enough, because oppression is so much stronger. And so if we want to raise children of any type, whether they’re LGBTQ or not, without shame and fear, then we need to be doing more than just being neutral or saying that everybody is normal or everything is OK.” Morin said. “It’s OK and acceptable and desirable to be LGBTQ. I love being queer.”

The PFLAG Cape Fear Chapter provides resources and community specifically aimed at parents and friends of LGBTQ people. They are active on Facebook and can be reached at pflagwilmingtonnc@gmail.com.

Parents can also reach out to or visit the LGBTQ Center of the Cape Fear Coast. They regularly hold events for LGBTQ youth and adults and can be reached at (910) 262-0327 or info@lgbtqcapefear.org.

The University of North Carolina Wilmington has created list full of LGBTQ-friendly groups, local churches and physical and mental health services as well.

Online, the Trevor Project provides myriad resources about LGBTQ people alongside contact information for anybody with questions. The Human Rights Coalition has basic glossary of LGBTQ-related terminology and information.

(Note: LGBT, LGBTQ and LGBTQ+ are commonly used interchangeably. Queer is also used as an umbrella term for LGBTQ and gender-non-conforming people. No single term encapsulates the wide range of people’s identities)

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hospital staff say a patient recently died in the ER lobby after waiting for hours to be seen.
Hospital responds to reports patient died in ER lobby waiting to be seen
Water and Rescue officials confirmed it was only one person that was pulled into the water and...
Woman dies after being pulled out of rip current near Oak Island
A federal appeals court ruled Tuesday that a Leland public charter school is required to comply...
Federal appeals court rules against Charter Day School in dress code case
Police lights
Wilmington man sentenced to 40 years for production of child pornography
A $10 million donation from basketball star and Wilmington native Michael Jordan will help...
Novant Health announces second location of Michael Jordan-funded clinic

Latest News

A baby cow at the Columbus County Family Fur Day
People and their furry friends gather for Columbus County Family Fur Day
“You have to pay attention to what’s going on around you,” Grendze said. “Pay attention to what...
‘You have to pay attention to what’s going on around you’: Oak Island Water Rescue urging all beachg
New QR codes at beach entrances on Oak Island help beachgoers get up-to-date rip current risk...
‘You have to pay attention to what’s going on around you’: Oak Island Water Rescue urging all beachgoers to be cautious in water after three drownings
Sources tell WECT the problem is not necessarily a shortage of beds at the hospital, but a...
Hospital responds to reports patient died in ER lobby waiting to be seen