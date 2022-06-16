Senior Connect
Kroger recalls multiple pain relieving drugs over child-proofing

Kroger has announced the recall of several nonsteroidal anti-inflammatories due to the bottles not containing child-resistant closures.(Kroger/Provided)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - Kroger on Thursday announced the recall of several anti-inflammatory drugs sold under its brand name due to problems with the bottle design.

The recall is because the products do not have child-resistant caps or exemption statements on the label.

The following products fall under the recall:

  • Kroger Arthritis Pain Reliever Caps EZ Open, 225 count
  • Kroger Acetaminophen EZ Caps, 100 count
  • Kroger Ibuprofen Headache Adult, 300 count
  • Kroger Aspirin, 300 count

A full list of products and lot numbers is available here.

Anyone who has these medications is asked to immediately make sure they are stored out of reach and sight of children and then contact Kroger at 800-576-4377 for information on how to properly dispose of them and receive a full refund.

