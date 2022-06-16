Senior Connect
Here’s the full schedule of events at the N.C. Blueberry Festival!

North Carolina Blueberry Festival
North Carolina Blueberry Festival(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Blueberry Festival is returning this weekend in Burgaw.

Due to the pandemic, the festival is returning as an in-person event for the first time since 2019.

Here’s the full list of the events:

Schedule of Events

Friday, June 17

6 a.m.-7 p.m. - BBQ cook-off

9 a.m.-11 a.m. - recipe contest entries, judging from 11:30am-12:30pm 11am-4pm) Blueberry + BBQ sales in Family Dollar parking lot

4 p.m.-10 p.m. - Food + Beer + Wine + Merchandise

5 p.m.-6 p.m. - Shack Humphrey and Co. on mainstage

7 p.m.-10 p.m. - Gary Lowder & Smokin’ Hot on mainstage

Saturday, June 18

7 a.m. - 5K run/1 mile walk

7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. - Car & Truck Show

8:30 a.m. - Tour de Blueberry – non-competitive bicycle ride

9 a.m.-all day - Model Train Show, Kid’s amusements, arts & crafts + food vendors, blueberry sales from local farms

10 a.m.-11 a.m. - Band of Brothers on mainstage

10 a.m.-11 a.m. - No Sleeves Magic on Courthouse Ave

11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. - Beer sales (at beer & wine garden + craft beer lounge until 6 p.m.

10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. - Princess meet & greet (Wayfinder)

11 a.m.-Noon - Keith King BMX show

11:15 a.m.-11:45 a.m. - Cripple Creek Cloggers on Courthouse Ave.

Noon-12:30 p.m. - Opening ceremony, includes awards + sponsor recognition + national anthem

12:30 p.m.-1 p.m. - Pie-eating contest

1 p.m.-3 p.m. - Blackwater Band on mainstage

1:30 p.m-3:30 p.m. - Princess meet & greet (Cinderella)

1 p.m.-2 p.m. - No Sleeves Magic on Courthouse Ave.

2 p.m.-3 p.m. - Keith King BMX show

3 p.m.-4 p.m. - No Sleeves Magic on Courthouse Ave.

4:15 p.m.-4:45 p.m. - Lion’s Crest Martial Arts demonstration on Courthouse Ave.

4 p.m.-6 p.m. The Tams featuring Lil’ Redd on mainstage

4 p.m.-5 p.m. - Keith King BMX show

7 p.m.-10 p.m. - Chairman of the Board featuring Ken Knox on mainstage

