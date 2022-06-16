Here’s the full schedule of events at the N.C. Blueberry Festival!
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Blueberry Festival is returning this weekend in Burgaw.
Due to the pandemic, the festival is returning as an in-person event for the first time since 2019.
Here’s the full list of the events:
Schedule of Events
Friday, June 17
6 a.m.-7 p.m. - BBQ cook-off
9 a.m.-11 a.m. - recipe contest entries, judging from 11:30am-12:30pm 11am-4pm) Blueberry + BBQ sales in Family Dollar parking lot
4 p.m.-10 p.m. - Food + Beer + Wine + Merchandise
5 p.m.-6 p.m. - Shack Humphrey and Co. on mainstage
7 p.m.-10 p.m. - Gary Lowder & Smokin’ Hot on mainstage
Saturday, June 18
7 a.m. - 5K run/1 mile walk
7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. - Car & Truck Show
8:30 a.m. - Tour de Blueberry – non-competitive bicycle ride
9 a.m.-all day - Model Train Show, Kid’s amusements, arts & crafts + food vendors, blueberry sales from local farms
10 a.m.-11 a.m. - Band of Brothers on mainstage
10 a.m.-11 a.m. - No Sleeves Magic on Courthouse Ave
11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. - Beer sales (at beer & wine garden + craft beer lounge until 6 p.m.
10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. - Princess meet & greet (Wayfinder)
11 a.m.-Noon - Keith King BMX show
11:15 a.m.-11:45 a.m. - Cripple Creek Cloggers on Courthouse Ave.
Noon-12:30 p.m. - Opening ceremony, includes awards + sponsor recognition + national anthem
12:30 p.m.-1 p.m. - Pie-eating contest
1 p.m.-3 p.m. - Blackwater Band on mainstage
1:30 p.m-3:30 p.m. - Princess meet & greet (Cinderella)
1 p.m.-2 p.m. - No Sleeves Magic on Courthouse Ave.
2 p.m.-3 p.m. - Keith King BMX show
3 p.m.-4 p.m. - No Sleeves Magic on Courthouse Ave.
4:15 p.m.-4:45 p.m. - Lion’s Crest Martial Arts demonstration on Courthouse Ave.
4 p.m.-6 p.m. The Tams featuring Lil’ Redd on mainstage
4 p.m.-5 p.m. - Keith King BMX show
7 p.m.-10 p.m. - Chairman of the Board featuring Ken Knox on mainstage
