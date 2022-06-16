Former mayor and police chief of Southport Jerry Dove passes away.

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Southport has announces that former Mayor and Police Chief, Jerry Dove, has passed away as of Thursday, June 16.

“Mr. Dove served the city with integrity and strength,” Joseph Hatem, the current mayor of Southport, stated in a recent press release. “His presence will be missed and his dedication to the City of Southport will long be remembered.”

The city will order that flags will be risen to half-staff in recognition for Dove’s service to the city.

