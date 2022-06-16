Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: some cooler pockets but another sizzling heat wave looms

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 3:55 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a nice Thursday across the Cape Fear Region. Enjoy sunshine, light southeasterly breezes, and afternoon high temperatures from the upper 80s to middle 90s - highest well inland. In the 80-degree surf, be safe amid a low to moderate rip current risk.

The coolest part of your First Alert Forecast is the nights bookending Father’s Day Sunday: 60s and lower 70s are probable. A torrid high pressure ridge will flex on most of the rest of the period, though, like Friday and, even more especially, much of next week. Dangerously hot conditions appear possible.

Thankfully, no tropical storms are operative anywhere in the Atlantic Basin. Your First Alert Weather Team is monitoring a weak yet persistent disturbance near and over Nicaragua for possible slow development as it wobbles northwestward into the weekend. Bonnie is the next storm name on the 2022 list.

View your mostly sizzling seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your always-free WECT Weather App.

Even though the tropics are quiet, vigilance and preparedness is key this time of year: wect.com/hurricane.

