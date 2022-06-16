Beaulieu ahead of Bosch after full recount completed

Senior Connect
Incumbent Nelson Beaulieu plans to call for a recount after finishing two votes behind Jennah Bosch for the fourth nomination in the New Hanover County Board of Education democratic primary election.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Incumbent Nelson Beaulieu finished ahead of Jennah Bosch after a full recount of the New Hanover Board of Education Democratic primary votes Thursday.

This would put Beaulieu ahead of Bosch for the fourth and final Democratic nomination for the November general election ballot.

WECT still is awaiting word on the final numbers from the recount, and what the next steps are in the process.

Incumbent school board member Beaulieu requested the hand-to-eye recount after finishing two votes short of Bosch in a machine recount done earlier this month.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

