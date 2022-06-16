Beaulieu ahead of Bosch after full recount completed

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Incumbent Nelson Beaulieu finished ahead of Jennah Bosch after a full recount of the New Hanover Board of Education Democratic primary votes Thursday.

This would put Beaulieu ahead of Bosch for the fourth and final Democratic nomination for the November general election ballot.

WECT still is awaiting word on the final numbers from the recount, and what the next steps are in the process.

Incumbent school board member Beaulieu requested the hand-to-eye recount after finishing two votes short of Bosch in a machine recount done earlier this month.

