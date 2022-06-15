One person confirmed dead after being pulled in by rip currents around Oak Island

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Oak Island Water and Rescue responded to a call around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14, of two people being pulled in by rip currents.

Water and Rescue officials confirmed it was only one person that was pulled into the water and drowned.

They are still awaiting medical examination for additional details.

The identity of the victim is unknown at this time.

