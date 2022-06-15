Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

WATCH: Man fends off pet emu with pool noodle

The pool noodle is the only thing standing between a Texas man and his protective pet emu. (CNN, MICHELLE WILSON, TIKTOK, @TXMUDWIFE, YOUTUBE, FITMOTIVATION)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 3:39 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Texas man has weaponized the pool noodle to fend off his 5-year-old pet emu named Cosmo, who has gotten protective since becoming a new father.

Toby and Michelle Wilson have had two pet emus since they hatched five years ago.

“They were our babies. She would put sock diapers on them. They would run around inside,” Toby Wilson said.

But since the birds had their own baby a few months ago, father Cosmo has gotten protective and aggressive. He seems OK with Michelle Wilson but often charges her husband, especially when he’s on his riding lawnmower.

“I turn my back, and wham, he bites me right on top of the head. And it hurts pretty good,” Toby Wilson said.

He uses a pool noodle to fend off Cosmo, but it takes twice as long to mow the pasture, due to the constant jousting between man and emu.

Even on foot, Toby Wilson has to keep looking over his shoulder, and he carries the pool noodle everywhere.

“Oh, I tell him, I say, ‘Look, bird, you better get away. Don’t do it. Don’t do it. I’m going to give you the noodle,’” he said.

Things escalated when Michelle Wilson made her husband a hat with a pool noodle attached, hoping the emu would be deterred by seeing something sticking out of the man’s head.

“I took a pool noodle, cut it in half and just hot-glued it to a cowboy hat,” she said.

The hat didn’t help, but the couple’s videos have been a hit on TikTok, where Toby Wilson says lots of commenters complain about his poor mowing technique.

For now, the pool noodle seems to be the only thing that stands between Toby Wilson mowing his lawn and getting mowed down by his pet emu.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a news release, Devion Brown, 20, of Charlotte, and Tasjah Williams, 22, of...
Two Charlotte homicide suspects arrested in Leland
Police lights
Wilmington man sentenced to 40 years for production of child pornography
Duke Energy Progress nuclear plant conducts siren tests.
Duke Energy customer sees her monthly bill reach $600, for 800-square-foot home
Officials warn of dangers as King Tides roll into Southeastern NC
Officials warn of dangers as King Tides roll into Southeastern NC
Crowds celebrate the festival
NC 4th of July Festival announces entertainment lineup

Latest News

Adam Laxalt, a Nevada Republican with a political pedigree and the backing from former...
Election 2022: Laxalt’s Nevada win sets up fierce race for Senate control
The pool noodle seems to be the only thing standing between a Texas man and his protective pet...
Man uses pool noodle to keep pet emu at bay while mowing lawn
The Amber Alert for 3-year-old Amelia Marianna Kraus has been canceled after she was found safe.
Amber Alert canceled after 3-year-old Virginia girl found safe
Jason E. Karels, 35, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his...
Chicago dad faces 3 murder charges in kids’ drowning deaths