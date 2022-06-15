Senior Connect
The Salvation Army will hold an open house at new Elizabethtown location

Salvation Army
Salvation Army(PRNewswire)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - The Salvation Army of Cape Fear is hosting an open house at their Elizabethtown location, located at 1001 West Broad Street, on June 16, from 11a.m. to 1.pm..

The location will help provide the needs of Bladen County residents, with services including provision of clothing and hygienic items, utility assistance, rental and mortgage assistance, pet food assistance and the Christmas Angel Tree program. which provides Christmas gifts for children across the nation every year.

“We are excited to offer Bladen County residents a convenient location focused on the specific needs of this community,” Corps Officer Major Ken Morris stated in a recent release. “We are grateful to be able to partner with DreamWorks and Pastor Jason Williams.”

The Salvation Army helped benefit around forty-nine Bladen County families in 2021 and proved aid to the county after Hurricane Florence.

