Tickets available for the Kyiv City Ballet’s premiere in Cape Fear Community College at the Wilson Center

By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Kyiv City Ballet, under the artistic direction of Ivan Kozlov, will be held at the Wilson Center on Friday, September 16, at 7:30 p.m., the tour marking the Ballet’s first performances ever in the United States

The Kyiv City Ballet had taken one of the last flights out of Kyiv just the day before Russia invaded Ukraine in February, and they have been performing throughout Europe since the invasion’s duration. Ticket sales will go directly to keeping the company on the road while they wait for the war’s end and can safely return home.

“We are honored to share the beauty of ballet with US audiences, through Ukrainian artists,” said Kozlov in a recent release. “Touring the States for the first time with a range of ballets makes an important global statement. It demonstrates the resilience of the Ukrainian people.”

The performance at the Wilson Center will include a mixed repertory program of three works:

● Excerpts of Carmen

● Excerpts of Swan Lake, with choreography by Petipa, Ivanov and Kozlov

● Men of Kyiv, which is a Ukrainian folk dance, with choreography by Pavlo Virsky

Two of Ukraine’s prima ballerinas, Krystina Kadashevych and Oksana Bondarenko, will perform with the company on the tour wit the company’s principal dancer is Vsevolod Maevskiy, Kozlov’s former student.

Tickets will be available online to Wilson Center Members beginning on Wednesday, June 15, at 10 a.m., and tickets can be purchased by the general public online on Friday, June 17, at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased online here, or by contacting the Ticket Central box office. Ticket Central is open for telephone and in-person sales from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. The number is 910-362-7999.

Any further questions can be answered here at the Wilson Center’s email.

