Governor Roy Cooper visits Fort Fisher Aquarium to call attention to state budget investments

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Governor Roy Cooper and North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Secretary Reid Wilson visited the Fort Fisher Aquarium on Wednesday, June 15, to spotlight investments in the state budget towards the aquarium that will help invest in the tourist season.

On November 2021, Governor Cooper signed the state budget into law, which included $10 million granted to the aquarium, and this year’s fiscal state budget recommends another sum of $10 million to be allocated to the aquarium.

“Our state is full of places that bring thousands of people to North Carolina every year, from our world-class hiking trails in the mountains to the beaches and aquariums here on the coast,” Governor Cooper said in a press release. “It’s critical that we invest in places like the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher that make our tourism industry strong and successful.”

The North Carolina Department of Commerce had announced in May that North Carolina hosted nearly 45 million visitors last year, with around 200,000 people working in the tourist industry alone---and Fort Fisher hosts thousands of visitors every year.

“State-supported sites in southeastern North Carolina host more than 4 million visitors annually which benefits the local economy,” said Secretary Wilson. “The aquarium, state parks and recreational areas, historic sites, Battleship NC, and museums are drivers of tourism and require ongoing investments to continue offering excellent visitor experiences.”

The funds will go towards renovations, such as a rooftop deck to overlook the marsh and beach that will be equipped with solar panels to highlight the aquarium’s clean energy goal. These efforts will help to improve accessibility and highlight the conservation efforts of the Fort Fisher aquarium.

