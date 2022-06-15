Go Jump in the Lake run and walk event on Labor Day Weekend

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The thirteenth Go Jump in the Lake 5K and 1.5 Mile Run/Walk event will be held in Boiling Spring Lakes at the Spring Lake Park on Saturday, September 3, at 8:30 a.m..

The Southport Rotary Club is hosting this family-friendly event to help the community, sending most of the proceeds from the event to New Hope Clinic’s medical, dental, pharmacy services, and health education programs.

Attendees can have more of an impact by becoming an event sponsor, with sponsor levels just starting at $50 dollars.

Anyone planning to attend can register at the Southport Rotary Club’s website here.

