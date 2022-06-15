First Alert Forecast: staying summery but with less intense heat at times

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Outflow from thunderstorms locally cut the heat Monday and Tuesday but, overall, temperatures deep in the 90s and 2022′s first substantial stretches of 100+ heat index values ultimately validated the First Alert Action Day program. Thanks to a dew point near 80, the heat index at the Cape Fear Regional Jetport near Southport briefly pinged a suffocating 115 Tuesday! And as expected: Wilmington, with a high temperature of 96, approached its June 14 record of 99.

Your First Alert Forecast offers a puff of ever-so-slightly cooler northeast breezes Wednesday. Still, keep your heat precautions top-of-mind and in-practice with afternoon high temperatures mainly in the upper 80s to middle 90s and heat index values mainly in the upper 90s and lower 100s. Generally storm-free skies and a lower-end rip current risk round-out your Wednesday forecast and, with little more than a southern Caribbean disturbance in the tropics, even distant weather concerns are limited.

View your seven-day forecast to the official start of summer here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

