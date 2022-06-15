Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: staying summery but with less intense heat at times

Your First Alert Forecast from Tue., Evening, Jun. 14, 2022
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 4:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Outflow from thunderstorms locally cut the heat Monday and Tuesday but, overall, temperatures deep in the 90s and 2022′s first substantial stretches of 100+ heat index values ultimately validated the First Alert Action Day program. Thanks to a dew point near 80, the heat index at the Cape Fear Regional Jetport near Southport briefly pinged a suffocating 115 Tuesday! And as expected: Wilmington, with a high temperature of 96, approached its June 14 record of 99.

Your First Alert Forecast offers a puff of ever-so-slightly cooler northeast breezes Wednesday. Still, keep your heat precautions top-of-mind and in-practice with afternoon high temperatures mainly in the upper 80s to middle 90s and heat index values mainly in the upper 90s and lower 100s. Generally storm-free skies and a lower-end rip current risk round-out your Wednesday forecast and, with little more than a southern Caribbean disturbance in the tropics, even distant weather concerns are limited.

View your seven-day forecast to the official start of summer here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your always-free WECT Weather App.

Even though the tropics are quiet, vigilance and preparedness is key this time of year: wect.com/hurricane.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a news release, Devion Brown, 20, of Charlotte, and Tasjah Williams, 22, of...
Two Charlotte homicide suspects arrested in Leland
Police lights
Wilmington man sentenced to 40 years for production of child pornography
Duke Energy Progress nuclear plant conducts siren tests.
Duke Energy customer sees her monthly bill reach $600, for 800-square-foot home
Officials warn of dangers as King Tides roll into Southeastern NC
Officials warn of dangers as King Tides roll into Southeastern NC
Crowds celebrate the festival
NC 4th of July Festival announces entertainment lineup

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast from Tue., Evening, Jun. 14, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue., Evening, Jun. 14, 2022
Fans will be collected at participating Lowe's Home Improvement stores June 28 and June 29.
FRAN’S FANS: Dates set to collect fans for seniors
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue., Evening, Jun. 14, 2022
First Alert Forecast: staying hot, but some cooler changes in the distance
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. morning, June 14, 2022...
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. morning, June 14, 2022