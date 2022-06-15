Senior Connect
Bellamy Mansion to host talk, exhibition highlighting black history

Preserving our Shrines of Liberty and We Built this at the Bellamy Mansion Museum
Preserving our Shrines of Liberty and We Built this at the Bellamy Mansion Museum
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Bellamy Mansion Museum of History and Design Arts will host a talk and exhibition highlighting parts of black history.

Dr. Tara White will speak at the talk “Preserving Our Shrines of Liberty: Black Women and Historic Preservation 1896-2000″ at the Bellamy Mansion on June 23 at 6:30 p.m. The talk is free to attend, and will discuss some of the themes of the exhibit. Dr. White is a professor at UNCW who wrote her dissertation on the history of pioneering black preservationists.

“The We Built This exhibit is something Preservation NC is proud to have created and we hope many people will visit us to learn the history of Black achievement in this area. We’re delighted that Dr. Tara White is joining us to explore a history that fits well with the themes of the exhibit,” said Executive Director Gareth Evans in a release.

The exhibit, “We Built This: Black Architects and Builders in North Carolina,” will be on display at the museum from June 22 to November 4. Guests can browse the exhibit for free during museum hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. any day of the week. Guests should check-in at the carriage house visitors center.

