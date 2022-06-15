Amid high gas prices, Wave Transit calls on people to ‘Dump the Pump’

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With gas prices at all time highs, Wave Transit is encouraging residents to ‘Dump the Pump’ by forgoing their cars for public transportation, walking or cycling on Thursday, June 16.

If a person posts a photo to themselves on public transportation, biking or walking and tags @RideTheWaveILM with the hashtag #DumpThePump2022 on Instagram, the will receive one free bus pass.

Wave Transit operates fixed-route buses and a trolley throughout the city and offers RideMicro for people on the outskirts of the regular service area such as Leland and parts of Pender County.

“Using public transportation, even for one day, makes a positive impact on the environment by reducing the amount of carbon emissions released into the atmosphere. Wave Transit is focuses on sustainability, utilizing an all-CNG low emissions fleet, and operating LEED Certified facilities,” said Wave Transit in a release.

You can learn more by visiting the Wave Transit website or calling 910-343-0106.

