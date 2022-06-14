Senior Connect
Wilmington man sentenced to 40 years for production of child pornography

Police lights
Police lights(WIS)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - 48-year-old Luke Michael Churchill was sentenced today to 40 years in prison and to pay more than $285,000 in restitution for production of child pornography.

Churchill pled guilty to one count of production of child pornography in connection with conduct that took place over the course of several months in 2019.

Churchill was convicted previously in 2007 of possession of child pornography and sentenced to 95 months in prison. He was released in 2013, and was then under a 15-year term of supervised release that included a number of conditions, including having to register as a sex offender and submit to regular polygraphs.

Churchill was then able to become part-time caregiver for the victim in this case, where he photographically recorded sexual abuse on his phone at least seven different times over the course of three months in 2019. In June 2019, authorities were contacted after the child came forward.

Churchill was interviewed the same day the allegations came forward and he refused to submit to another polygraph. Investigators seized Churchill’s work laptop after he transferred the almost 150 images of child pornography from his cellphone to thwart investigators.

“Mr. Churchill is a serial predator, and his sentence is well-deserved,” Michael Easley, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, stated in a recent release. “He positioned himself as a caregiver, but instead exploited and victimized a child. My office will not tolerate individuals like Mr. Churchill who prey upon the most vulnerable and innocent members of our community. We and our law enforcement partners will investigate and aggressively prosecute these predators and protect our children.”

