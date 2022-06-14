Two seriously injured after a vehicle collision involving a trailer

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Whiteville Police Department responded to an accident at J.K Powell Boulevard that have placed two people in Columbus Regional Healthcare with serious injuries.

The accident occurred in front of the United Bank, where the driver and passenger of the truck pulling the trailer were stopped in the northbound lane to secure the trailer after it became unhitched from the truck. The second vehicle then collided with the trailer.

The identities of those involved are unknown.

