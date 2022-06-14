TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Hoggard Dr. closed for emergency sewer repair

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A portion of Hoggard Drive at the intersection with South College Road has been closed Tuesday, June 14, while a CFPUA crew makes an emergency sewer repair.

“Traffic is closed in both directions on Hoggard Drive from St. James Drive to the intersection with South College Road,” a CFPUA news release states. “Driveways to businesses will remain accessible. Turning traffic from South College Road and through-traffic from Hurst Drive onto Hoggard Drive will not be allowed.

“Drivers are asked to detour using Fountain Drive to St. James Drive.”

Traffic on South College Road will not be impacted.

The closure is expected to remain in place through Tuesday, June 21.

CFPUA’s emergency contractor will be replacing a damaged sewer main and a manhole in the area.

“Staff determined that a section of 8-inch sewer main in the area has failed,” the news release states. “Immediately after locating the damaged section of main, crews began pump-and-haul operations to remove wastewater, preventing a sanitary sewer overflow from occurring.”

