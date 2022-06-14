Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Hoggard Dr. closed for emergency sewer repair

The closure is expected to remain in place through Tuesday, June 21.
The closure is expected to remain in place through Tuesday, June 21.(CFPUA)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A portion of Hoggard Drive at the intersection with South College Road has been closed Tuesday, June 14, while a CFPUA crew makes an emergency sewer repair.

“Traffic is closed in both directions on Hoggard Drive from St. James Drive to the intersection with South College Road,” a CFPUA news release states. “Driveways to businesses will remain accessible. Turning traffic from South College Road and through-traffic from Hurst Drive onto Hoggard Drive will not be allowed.

“Drivers are asked to detour using Fountain Drive to St. James Drive.”

Traffic on South College Road will not be impacted.

The closure is expected to remain in place through Tuesday, June 21.

CFPUA’s emergency contractor will be replacing a damaged sewer main and a manhole in the area.

“Staff determined that a section of 8-inch sewer main in the area has failed,” the news release states. “Immediately after locating the damaged section of main, crews began pump-and-haul operations to remove wastewater, preventing a sanitary sewer overflow from occurring.”

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials warn of dangers as King Tides roll into Southeastern NC
Officials warn of dangers as King Tides roll into Southeastern NC
According to a news release, Devion Brown, 20, of Charlotte, and Tasjah Williams, 22, of...
Two Charlotte homicide suspects arrested in Leland
Crowds celebrate the festival
NC 4th of July Festival announces entertainment lineup
Duke Energy Progress nuclear plant conducts siren tests.
Duke Energy customer sees her monthly bill reach $600, for 800-square-foot home
A 10-month-old girl is dead after investigators said a vehicle she had been sitting in ran her...
Unrestrained infant dies after falling from vehicle, being run over, police say

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending
Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending
Board of Education members still hopeful for additional funding to pay living wages
4-8-2021 wlox hurricane season prediction
Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation runs tabletop exercise to prepare for hurricane season
The City of Wilmington will hold a career fair highlighting positions in its community services...
City of Wilmington to host career fair