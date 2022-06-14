State preparing for COVID-19 vaccine rollout for children under 5

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says it is preparing to distribute COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5 in the case that the vaccine is approved for that age group.

The Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention could authorize and recommend the vaccine for children ages 6 months to 5 years as soon as this weekend. Vaccinations in our state could begin the week of June 20th.

“We have never stopped working to ensure that vaccines are fast, fair, and everywhere for North Carolinians,” NCDHHS Secretary Kody Kinsley said. “It is exciting that our best tool against COVID-19 – safe and effective vaccines – could soon be available to our youngest North Carolinians, and because of our preparation, on day one in all 100 counties.”

The department says its strategy for equitable vaccine distribution will ensure that vaccines will be available in all 100 state counties when the vaccine is authorized and recommended. All local health departments will receive the vaccines and more than 300 pediatric offices have enrolled to provide the vaccine and will get their shipment within the next two weeks.

