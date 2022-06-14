Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

State preparing for COVID-19 vaccine rollout for children under 5

2-year-old patient Arvind Jaffa receiving vaccine
2-year-old patient Arvind Jaffa receiving vaccine(Source: Atrium Health Levine Children's)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says it is preparing to distribute COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5 in the case that the vaccine is approved for that age group.

The Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention could authorize and recommend the vaccine for children ages 6 months to 5 years as soon as this weekend. Vaccinations in our state could begin the week of June 20th.

“We have never stopped working to ensure that vaccines are fast, fair, and everywhere for North Carolinians,” NCDHHS Secretary Kody Kinsley said. “It is exciting that our best tool against COVID-19 – safe and effective vaccines – could soon be available to our youngest North Carolinians, and because of our preparation, on day one in all 100 counties.”

The department says its strategy for equitable vaccine distribution will ensure that vaccines will be available in all 100 state counties when the vaccine is authorized and recommended. All local health departments will receive the vaccines and more than 300 pediatric offices have enrolled to provide the vaccine and will get their shipment within the next two weeks.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials warn of dangers as King Tides roll into Southeastern NC
Officials warn of dangers as King Tides roll into Southeastern NC
According to a news release, Devion Brown, 20, of Charlotte, and Tasjah Williams, 22, of...
Two Charlotte homicide suspects arrested in Leland
Crowds celebrate the festival
NC 4th of July Festival announces entertainment lineup
Duke Energy Progress nuclear plant conducts siren tests.
Duke Energy customer sees her monthly bill reach $600, for 800-square-foot home
A 10-month-old girl is dead after investigators said a vehicle she had been sitting in ran her...
Unrestrained infant dies after falling from vehicle, being run over, police say

Latest News

The National PFAS Conference begins Wednesday, June 15 in Wilmington, with organizers and...
National PFAS Conference opens Wednesday in Wilmington
Cape Fear River
EPA to announce PFAS health advisories at national conference in Wilmington
New Hanover County Health and Human Services.
NHC looking for resident input for community health needs assessment
Crews respond to a house fire in Holden Beach
Crews respond to fire in Holden Beach home
WIC: Women, Infants, and Children.
More formula options now available to WIC families