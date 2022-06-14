Senior Connect
Sheriff’s office asks for public’s help in identifying alleged larceny suspects

By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying three people it says are suspects in a larceny.

According to a Facebook post, the incident took place at Calabash Antiques at approximately 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Anyone with information on the three individuals pictured is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 910-253-2777 or call 911.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying three...
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying three people it says are suspects in a larceny.(BCSO)
