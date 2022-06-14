Sheriff’s office asks for public’s help in identifying alleged larceny suspects

CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying three people it says are suspects in a larceny.

According to a Facebook post, the incident took place at Calabash Antiques at approximately 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Anyone with information on the three individuals pictured is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 910-253-2777 or call 911.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying three people it says are suspects in a larceny. (BCSO)

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying three people it says are suspects in a larceny. (BCSO)

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.