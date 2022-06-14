Second annual junior fire academy begins at the WFD

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department began the first session of its second annual Junior Fire Academy on Monday, June 13. The half-day camp-like program will conclude on Friday, June 17.

“It not only teaches them life-long skills but introduces and fosters the idea of a career in the fire service,” said Fire Chief Steve Mason in a news release.

The program invites high school students to learn safety skills such as CPR, first aid and fire extinguisher operation. The participants try on turnout gear and attempt simulations of searching for a victim.

Participants also attempt a smaller-scale JPAT, the firefighter physical agility test.

The academy is free to participate in, although both this session and the next from July 25 to 29 have been filled. When applications reopen, people can apply on the WFD website.

