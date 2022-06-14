Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Powerball & Mega Millions jackpots combined surpass half a billion dollars

Powerball & Mega Millions jackpot
Powerball & Mega Millions jackpot(North Carolina Education Lottery)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - If you’re feeling lucky, this week might be a good time to play the state lottery.

Powerball and Mega Millions have been a back-and-forth contest for a higher jackpot, and now the two total a half-billion dollars.

The two jackpots have been in a race to see which could offer the highest stakes. Powerball’s total value is $256 million and the Mega Millions is $247 million.

Powerball jumped ahead after no one won the Monday drawing.

Mega Millions live drawing is tonight at 11:00 p.m. on WITN-TV, while the Powerball jackpot is up for grabs again Wednesday night.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials warn of dangers as King Tides roll into Southeastern NC
Officials warn of dangers as King Tides roll into Southeastern NC
According to a news release, Devion Brown, 20, of Charlotte, and Tasjah Williams, 22, of...
Two Charlotte homicide suspects arrested in Leland
Crowds celebrate the festival
NC 4th of July Festival announces entertainment lineup
Duke Energy Progress nuclear plant conducts siren tests.
Duke Energy customer sees her monthly bill reach $600, for 800-square-foot home
A 10-month-old girl is dead after investigators said a vehicle she had been sitting in ran her...
Unrestrained infant dies after falling from vehicle, being run over, police say

Latest News

The City of Wilmington will hold a career fair highlighting positions in its community services...
City of Wilmington to host career fair
The National PFAS Conference begins Wednesday, June 15 in Wilmington, with organizers and...
National PFAS Conference opens Wednesday in Wilmington
Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending
Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending
2-year-old patient Arvind Jaffa receiving vaccine
State preparing for COVID-19 vaccine rollout for children under 5
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying three...
RAW VIDEO: Sheriff's Office seeking suspects in larceny