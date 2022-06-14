Pender County deputy injured after vehicle hits deer

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - A Pender County Sheriff’s Office deputy was injured after his vehicle collided with a deer early Tuesday morning.

According to the PCSO, the deputy was responding to a domestic violence call shortly after 3 a.m. when their patrol vehicle hit the deer in the 1700 block of NC Hwy 53 West.

The deputy was injured in the accident, and the NC Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.

