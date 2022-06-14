Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Pender County deputy injured after vehicle hits deer

Pender County Sheriff's Office
Pender County Sheriff's Office(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - A Pender County Sheriff’s Office deputy was injured after his vehicle collided with a deer early Tuesday morning.

According to the PCSO, the deputy was responding to a domestic violence call shortly after 3 a.m. when their patrol vehicle hit the deer in the 1700 block of NC Hwy 53 West.

The deputy was injured in the accident, and the NC Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials warn of dangers as King Tides roll into Southeastern NC
Officials warn of dangers as King Tides roll into Southeastern NC
According to a news release, Devion Brown, 20, of Charlotte, and Tasjah Williams, 22, of...
Two Charlotte homicide suspects arrested in Leland
Crowds celebrate the festival
NC 4th of July Festival announces entertainment lineup
Duke Energy Progress nuclear plant conducts siren tests.
Duke Energy customer sees her monthly bill reach $600, for 800-square-foot home
A 10-month-old girl is dead after investigators said a vehicle she had been sitting in ran her...
Unrestrained infant dies after falling from vehicle, being run over, police say

Latest News

Sea turtle hatchling (BHI Conservancy)
Bald Head Island Conservancy to hold activities and events for World Sea Turtle Day
Cape Fear River
EPA to announce PFAS health advisories at national conference in Wilmington
Pender County courthouse officially reopened nearly three years after Hurricane Florence.
Highway 6: One year later, Burgaw’s courthouse more resilient than ever
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying three...
Sheriff’s office asks for public’s help in identifying alleged larceny suspects