NHC looking for resident input for community health needs assessment

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Health and Human Services is conducting a health survey to help identify the needs of the community.

The Community Health Opinion Survey is anonymous and confidential. Residents looking to take the survey can complete it online or via a physical copy at the NHC Health and Human Services office or any NHC Public Library until July 1.

“This will help us develop strategies, some that we work to deliver directly through Health and Human Services, and some we may advocate for among community stakeholders and healthcare partners. All with the primary goal of helping everyone live healthier and longer lives,” said county Health Director David Howard in a release.

The survey is being conducted in collaboration with Novant Health NHRMC and through a partnership with the NC Institute for Public health at the UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health.

You can learn more about the assessment process or get paper copies by contacting Health Education and Emergency Preparedness Supervisor Diana Hills at 910-798-6761.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.