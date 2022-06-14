National PFAS Conference opens Wednesday in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The National PFAS Conference begins Wednesday, June 15 in Wilmington, hosted by the North Carolina State University Center for Environmental and Health Effects of PFAS and Cape Fear Community College:

Conference events will be held in the Wendell Daniels Hall in CFCC’s Union Station Conference Center downtown.

On the event’s website, organizers say the conference is “designed to exchange information, provide support to PFAS-affected communities, and facilitate engagement across diverse sectors involved with PFAS to accelerate the protection of health and the environment”

Wilmington and the surrounding region of southeastern North Carolina have dealt with per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFASs) since 2016 research by Dr. Detlef Knappe, a professor at NC State, first revealed the presence of GenX and similar compounds in the Cape Fear River watershed.

