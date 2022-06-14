Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

National PFAS Conference opens Wednesday in Wilmington

The National PFAS Conference begins Wednesday, June 15 in Wilmington, with organizers and...
The National PFAS Conference begins Wednesday, June 15 in Wilmington, with organizers and attendees discussing the latest information to best deal with per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances that have contaminated the Cape Fear River watershed.(KEYC News Now)
By Jon Evans
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The National PFAS Conference begins Wednesday, June 15 in Wilmington, hosted by the North Carolina State University Center for Environmental and Health Effects of PFAS and Cape Fear Community College:

Conference events will be held in the Wendell Daniels Hall in CFCC’s Union Station Conference Center downtown.

On the event’s website, organizers say the conference is “designed to exchange information, provide support to PFAS-affected communities, and facilitate engagement across diverse sectors involved with PFAS to accelerate the protection of health and the environment”

Wilmington and the surrounding region of southeastern North Carolina have dealt with per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFASs) since 2016 research by Dr. Detlef Knappe, a professor at NC State, first revealed the presence of GenX and similar compounds in the Cape Fear River watershed.

You can follow WECT’s coverage of the GenX contamination by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials warn of dangers as King Tides roll into Southeastern NC
Officials warn of dangers as King Tides roll into Southeastern NC
According to a news release, Devion Brown, 20, of Charlotte, and Tasjah Williams, 22, of...
Two Charlotte homicide suspects arrested in Leland
Crowds celebrate the festival
NC 4th of July Festival announces entertainment lineup
Duke Energy Progress nuclear plant conducts siren tests.
Duke Energy customer sees her monthly bill reach $600, for 800-square-foot home
A 10-month-old girl is dead after investigators said a vehicle she had been sitting in ran her...
Unrestrained infant dies after falling from vehicle, being run over, police say

Latest News

The City of Wilmington will hold a career fair highlighting positions in its community services...
City of Wilmington to host career fair
Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending
Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending
2-year-old patient Arvind Jaffa receiving vaccine
State preparing for COVID-19 vaccine rollout for children under 5
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying three...
RAW VIDEO: Sheriff's Office seeking suspects in larceny