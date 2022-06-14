Senior Connect
Jury finds Wilmington man guilty of sex offense

Denver Dee Pitts
Denver Dee Pitts(DA's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man was sentenced to at least five years in prison after he was convicted of a sex offense Monday.

A New Hanover County jury found Denver Dee Pitts, 75, guilty on one count of second-degree sex offense.

Pitts was sentenced to 60-148 months in prison and will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release.

“On October 2, 2016 the 25 year old victim had a conversation with Pitts in downtown Wilmington about his vintage Jaguar, which was parked nearby,” a news release from the District Attorney’s Office states. “The victim later accepted the defendant’s offer to buy her a drink and they spent a couple of hours downtown. The victim had little memory of what then transpired, until she found herself in an RV camper parked near Casey’s Buffet on Oleander Drive.

“She was wearing nothing but an oversized man’s t-shirt and the defendant was sexually assaulting her. The victim ran from the camper, and was picked up by concerned citizens who saw her running in the middle of Oleander Drive. The Wilmington Police Department responded and conducted an investigation that led to Pitts’ arrest in January of 2017.”

During his testimony at the trial, Pitts admitted to the sexual contact but denied that the victim was so impaired to be physically helpless.

“This case is a reminder that not only does ‘no mean no,’ but the inability to say no means no, too,” District Attorney Ben David said. “A grossly impaired individual who is physically helpless or mentally incapacitated cannot consent to sexual activity.”

