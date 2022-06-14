Senior Connect
Highway 6: One year later, Burgaw’s courthouse more resilient than ever

By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Courthouse is a landmark in Burgaw but over the last few years the historic building saw heavy hurricane damage.

With heavy water damage from the storm and led paint removal, the repair process took nearly three years to complete and millions of dollars before the courthouse reopened a year ago.

Originally, Pender County hoped to complete the repairs by 2020, but that didn’t happen as the project was met with several delays. Since the courthouse is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the process to repair the building, which opened in 1938, took extra steps.

Repairs could not impact the historic aspects of the building and the state’s Historic Preservation Office got involved in making sure the repairs were up to standard.

From speeding tickets to murder trials, the courthouse serves as more than just an icon in the town. The delays to the repairs displaced courtrooms, judges, and court staff into the county’s judicial annex building causing stress on everyone and leading to long lines for court dates.

Now that the building is back open and running, the county says it is more resilient than ever, and will serve as the judicial landmark that it is for years to come.

