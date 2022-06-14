Families hit the beach, splash pads to cool off amid high temperatures

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Heat indices in the triple digits had many southeastern North Carolinians flocking to places to cool off on Tuesday, including beaches and splash pads.

“If you can’t handle the heat, stay in the air conditioning,” said one man visiting the beach at Ft. Fisher from Fayetteville. “It’s brutal out here. Triple-digit heat index is hot. Get too hot, you got to take a little dip once in a while, cool off.”

At the beach, many families either cooled off under the shade or laid out in a shallow area where the waves were coming in. Some planned to be out of the sun by lunch while others planned to be outside all day.

Not everyone chose the beach as their go-to place to take a dip. Some headed to their community pools and others went to Long Leaf Park’s splash pad.

“It was a hot day and she’s the only [grandchild] I have, so we decided to come out to the splash pad to cool off and let her have a little bit of fun,” said Dianne Larson.

Kids of all ages enjoyed themselves as they ran through the sprinklers and a few parents got in on the fun, too. Their goals were all the same: trying to stay cool under 100-degree heat.

While to the kids, today is full of fun and games, high temperatures can be dangerous. That’s why it’s so important for parents to make sure they’re staying safe while having a blast.

“Just stay out of the sun. If you’ve got head gear like a floppy hat, wear that,” said Larson. “That’s all you can do. Stay out of the direct heat as much as you can. Find shade. Keep hydrated.”

When families have enough fun in the sun and decide to seek out somewhere with air conditioning, surrounding businesses like the Celtic Creamery in Carolina Beach will be waiting.

“Normally on perfect beach days, it’s sort of lined up at night when everybody’s come off the beach and finished dinner,” said creamery owner Jeff Hogan. “On these really extremely hot days, we seem to see quite a surge during the daytime. People are trying to get away from that heat and the beach.”

