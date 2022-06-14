EPA to announce PFAS health advisories at national conference in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will begin the third annual PFAS Conference on Wednesday morning in Wilmington. At the conference, the EPA is scheduled to announce health advisories for four PFAS.

“PFAS are a class of compounds called “forever chemicals” because they build up in our blood, don’t break down in the environment, and there is currently no proven, safe disposal method. PFAS are found in the blood of more than 95% of Americans, and many are associated with serious health concerns for the immune and reproductive systems, liver, and certain cancers,” writes the NC State Superfund Center in a release.

Speakers will share updates on progress under the EPA’s PFAS Strategic Roadmap. Scientists, community advocates, government officials and others will attend to share information and perspectives on the contaminants.

