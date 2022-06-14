Senior Connect
City of Wilmington to host career fair

The City of Wilmington will hold a career fair highlighting positions in its community services and public services departments Wednesday, June 29.(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington will hold a career fair highlighting positions in its community services and public services departments Wednesday, June 29.

The event will take place from 9 a.m.-noon at Legion Stadium, 2149 Carolina Beach Road.

“This is a great opportunity for people who want meaningful and challenging work, who want to make a difference in building and improving the community, and who are interested in growing and learning new skills,” Assistant Director of Human Resources Clayton Roberts said.

According to a news release, the community services department is comprised of code enforcement, community development, and parks and recreation while public services is comprised of recycling and trash, streets and sidewalks, public buildings, stormwater, and sustainability.

“Open positions include construction, parks and landscape, buildings and facilities, recycling & trash services, and more,” the news release states. “Equipment will be on display for attendees to get a better idea about the type of work that they will be doing for the community.”

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

