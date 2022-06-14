Senior Connect
City of Wilmington announces plans for Fourth of July celebration

Fireworks
Fireworks(Pexels via MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington’s Fourth of July celebration will be held held at Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park on Monday, July 4.

“This year’s event, Wilmington Pops 4th of July Celebration!, will feature the Wilmington Symphony Orchestra (WSO),” city officials stated in a news release. “The program includes patriotic favorites, classical selections, and current pop songs. WSO musicians, guest artist Alexis Raeana, Opera Wilmington artists John and Shannon Dooley, and a quartet from Wilmington Voices, are among the more than 100 local musicians who will perform throughout the event.”

The WSO will be led by guest conductor Dominic Talanca with Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo conducting one song.

“Wilmington’s Independence Day celebration has always been an incredible event, drawing tens of thousands of people to Downtown Wilmington and our new Riverfront Park,” Saffo said. “The addition of the tremendously talented Wilmington Symphony Orchestra as featured entertainment makes this year’s event even more exciting, and I am honored to guest conduct the Stars & Stripes Forever performance with these fine musicians. As the son of an immigrant and first generation American, this celebration has always been very special to me, and I can’t wait to celebrate America together with this amazing community.”

Gates will open at 4 p.m. with music to begin at 5 p.m.

“An annual POPS concert is a cornerstone of a July Fourth celebration, and we are excited to be a part of creating this new tradition for our region,” Wilmington Symphony Orchestra Executive Director Liz Scanlon said. “POPS concerts add so much to a community by bringing people together to enjoy music, introduce people of all ages to a symphony orchestra, and celebrate in a city we are proud to call home.”

A fireworks display will cap the festivities.

Schedule:

4:00 p.m. - Gates Open

5:00 p.m. - The School of Rock House Band

6:45 p.m. - Rockestra (Wilmington Symphony Youth Orchestra)

7:30 p.m. -  Wilmington Symphony Orchestra

9:05 p.m.  -   Fireworks

This year’s event, Wilmington Pops 4th of July Celebration!, will feature the Wilmington Symphony Orchestra (WSO). The program includes patriotic favorites, classical selections, and current pop songs. WSO musicians, guest artist Alexis Raeana, Opera Wilmington artists John and Shannon Dooley, and a quartet from Wilmington Voices, are among the more than 100 local musicians who will perform throughout the event. The WSO will be led by guest Conductor Dominic Talanca, UNCW Faculty member, with Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo conducting one song.

Fireworks will take place in downtown Wilmington beginning at 9:05 p.m. Fireworks will be shot from a barge located at the convergence of the Cape Fear & Northeast Cape Fear Rivers, just north of the USS Battleship North Carolina, and will be viewable along the downtown riverfront.

Wilmington Pops 4th of July Celebration! is free and open to the public. Funding for the event is made possible by the City of Wilmington, New Hanover County, and  Wilmington Symphony Orchestra. Cumulus Media is the event’s media sponsor.

