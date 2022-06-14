Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation runs tabletop exercise to prepare for hurricane season

SUPPLY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation has successfully executed an annual hurricane tabletop exercise that simulated their response to severe weather during a hurricane.

The tabletop exercise was used to confirm their roles and responsibilities during a hurricane, test their emergency plans, and to gauge their overall effectiveness of BEMC’s in the event of a hurricane.

“As the season starts, we conduct hurricane exercises and drills to ensure an organized and methodical response,” said Josh Winslow, CEO of BEMC, in a press release. “Preparation is key to our operations running smoothly, especially in a tumultuous situation. We don’t want anything to catch us off guard. That’s why our tabletop exercise is so important. It gives our entire team visibility in the planning process and allows us to analyze all possible scenarios. – it ensures that we’ve got all our bases covered.”

BEMC is preparing for the 2022 hurricane season, which, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s forecasts, consists of 14-21 named storms, including 6-10 hurricanes and 3-6 major hurricanes with sustained winds of at least 111 miles per hour.

“Our crews are ready,” Winslow stated. “Our linemen, right-of-way crews and support teams are prepared to take action when our members need power restored.”

In addition to its tabletop exercise, BEMC is taking measures to strengthen their electric grid against power outages from and ensure a faster recovery when storms hit, such as upgrading poles and wires, relocating underground outage-prone lines, and managing vegetation near power lines.

BEMC urges its members to discuss their emergency plans and update their supplies for extended power outages, mandatory evacuations, and flooding.

Information on the items for a disaster preparedness kit can be found by visiting their website here.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.