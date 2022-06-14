Board of Education members still hopeful for additional funding to pay living wages

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The cost of living in New Hanover County and across the region is on the rise, which is why local governments like New Hanover County and the City of Wilmington have increased pay for employees, but some folks say they’re being left out.

New Hanover County Commissioners approved the county’s annual budget in early June, and while 28% of the budget goes to funding the school system, school board members said it’s not enough to keep up with the cost of living for support staff.

The school system conducted a salary study, and it was determined in order to keep up with costs hourly workers need to make at least $17 an hour, so, the school board presented that to the county.

“In order for them to be able to live on the wage that they get paid from the district, they needed at least that amount of money. And we also had, we also had them coming to our meetings and letting us know that they are struggling, and that they’ve had to go to food banks, they’ve had to get two or three jobs just to support themselves, and that they love what they do, but they they cannot live on the current salary,” NHCS Vice Chair Stephanie Walker said.

The way school funding works is three-pronged. There are local funds, state funds, and federal funds, according to Justice, Foust suggested schools across the state only spend 15% of local funds on staffing, while NHCS spends about 35%.

School Board member Judy Justice says that information Foust provided county officials is wrong.

“No district just uses 15% of their local funding for staffing, they use more like 50% to 55%. And I’ve provided the evidence to prove that and we ourselves I don’t know where he got the 35% but we ourselves are doing the same thing around 50% or so or more,” she said.

There are figures that support her claims.

“Counties provided funding for 887 principals and assistant principals (16.6 percent of the total), 6,055 teachers (6.4 percent of the total), 2,463 teacher assistants (11.4 percent of the total), and 3,479 professional instructional support personnel (22.3 percent of the total),” according a study.

“That adds up to 56.7% of local funding going to staff in 2017-18. These are the latest figures that were compiled before the pandemic occurred during the 2019-2020 school year,” Justice said.

It’s unclear where Foust got the numbers he presented to the Board of Commissioners.

That’s not the only problem Justice has with Foust, she says his statements regarding possible staffing cuts have led to more uncertainty.

“He’s been sending out figures to the media, that we’re going to have to lay off 200 to 300 staff that scares the tar out of our employees and their families locally. We don’t have to do that we shouldn’t do that. That makes no sense. He keeps saying we’re going back to the state allotment, there is absolutely no district in this state that depends on the state allotment slowly for their staffing,” she said.

County officials stood by their decision not to allocate additional funding to the schools when the budget was approved. They reiterated the fact that the Board of Education is responsible for policy within the district, and deciding how they wish to allocate funding, and essentially said if the school board wants to increase salaries and wages, they should be able to do so with their budget.

