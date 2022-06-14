Bald Head Island Conservancy to hold activities and events for World Sea Turtle Day

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Bald Head Island Conservancy is holding family-friendly activities and events to celebrate World Sea Turtle Day on June 16. Governor Roy Cooper has also proclaimed this week as North Carolina Sea Turtle Week.

On average, 450 loggerhead turtles nest on beach in the state each year. This equates to 1,400 nests producing almost 95,000 hatchlings, according to the state proclamation.

World Sea Turtle Day activities at the Bald Head Island Conservancy

10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Front porch giveaways, sea turtle cookies and free sparkling mermaid hair for the first 20 customers at Turtle Central.

12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.: Free sea turtle educational events, including arts and crafts, mock excavations, trash pickup and Sea Turtle 101 with a online registration

4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.: At the Maritime Market Pavilion, guests can join their summer education interns to look at sea turtle specimens

4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.: Still at the pavilion, guests can join their Sea Turtle Team and learn more about the Sea Turtle Protection Program

You can learn more by visiting the BHI Conservancy website, or by contacting melissa@bhic.org.

