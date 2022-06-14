Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

2 arrested by Leland Police for west Charlotte murder

De’Maquay Brown, 20, and Tasjah Williams, 22 were arrested for the murder of Jayeshbhai Ravajibhai Patel that occurred on June 11, 2022.
De’Maquay Brown, 20, and Tasjah Williams, 22 were arrested for the murder of Jayeshbhai...
De’Maquay Brown, 20, and Tasjah Williams, 22 were arrested for the murder of Jayeshbhai Ravajibhai Patel that occurred on June 11, 2022.(Leland Police)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two suspects in a west Charlotte homicide that killed one and injured another were arrested by the Leland Police Department, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says.

De’Maquay Brown, 20, and Tasjah Williams, 22 were arrested for the murder of Jayeshbhai Ravajibhai Patel that occurred on June 11, 2022.

Related: Police: 1 dead, another seriously injured in northwest Charlotte shooting

Patel was shot and killed in the 4000 block of Glenwood Drive around 9 a.m. Saturday, and another victim suffered life-threatening injuries.

Brown and Williams were identified as suspects in the murder. CMPD coordinated with the Leland Police, SBI and Cape Fear Regional Specials teams to arrest both on Tuesday.

Both were transported to the Brunswick County Detention Center. CMPD and the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office will coordinate their extradition back to Charlotte.

Brown is charged with murder and attempted murder, and Williams is charged with felony aid and abetting murder, felony accessory after the fact, assault, larceny and injury to personal property.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials warn of dangers as King Tides roll into Southeastern NC
Officials warn of dangers as King Tides roll into Southeastern NC
According to a news release, Devion Brown, 20, of Charlotte, and Tasjah Williams, 22, of...
Two Charlotte homicide suspects arrested in Leland
Crowds celebrate the festival
NC 4th of July Festival announces entertainment lineup
Duke Energy Progress nuclear plant conducts siren tests.
Duke Energy customer sees her monthly bill reach $600, for 800-square-foot home
One of the world’s oldest bison was euthanized this week at the Henry Vilas Zoo after its...
Zoo euthanizes one of world’s oldest bison days before birthday, officials say

Latest News

State Treasurer Dale Folwell on his visit to Wilmington Tuesday.
As inflation climbs to a 40 year high, NC Treasurer’s office works to keep benefits from shrinking
Ticket sales will go directly to keeping the company on the road while they wait for the war’s...
Tickets available for the Kyiv City Ballet’s premiere in Cape Fear Community College at the Wilson Center
(Source: WECT)
Two seriously injured after a vehicle collision involving a trailer
Police lights
Wilmington man sentenced to 40 years for production of child pornography