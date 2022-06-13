Senior Connect
Two Charlotte homicide suspects arrested in Leland

By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Two homicide suspects from Charlotte were arrested in Leland on Monday, according to officials with the Town of Leland.

According to a news release, Devion Brown, 20, of Charlotte, and Tasjah Williams, 22, of Monroe, both were taken into custody without incident at the intersection of Village Road and Fairview Road around 3 p.m.

The Leland Police Department made the arrests in partnership with the Cape Fear Regional Special Teams.

The Cape Fear Regional Special Teams consists of Leland police, Wilmington police, Carolina Beach police, Wrightsville Beach police, UNCW police, Burgaw police, the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, Leland Fire/Rescue, and the City of Wilmington Fire Department.

