Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Strawberry supermoon will brighten skies this week

The name isn’t necessarily because the full moon will appear red in color, but the fact that it...
The name isn’t necessarily because the full moon will appear red in color, but the fact that it takes place during strawberry harvest season.(Kayla Goss from Getty Images via Canva)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – You may want to bring out the telescope or dust off the binoculars this week.

What Algonquin Native Americans called the strawberry moon started appearing Sunday night and will reach full brightness Tuesday.

The name isn’t necessarily because the full moon will appear red in color, but the fact that it takes place during strawberry harvest season.

Astronomers call the phenomenon a supermoon because it occurs when it orbits closest to the Earth.

The supermoon will appear about 7 percent larger and 15 percent brighter than usual.

Because of its closer proximity to Earth, the mountains and craters on the lunar surface will be much more visible than usual.

The next supermoon will be July 13 and is traditionally known as the buck moon.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local fisherman catches pompano dolphinfish that breaks state and potential world record
Carolinian fisherman catches pompano dolphinfish that breaks state and potential world record
Argument at graduation party leaves one dead, one injured after shooting
A woman in California hit a $426 million Mega Millions jackpot with her ticket matching all six...
Woman hits $426 million Mega Millions jackpot with $20 ticket, lottery officials say
The Brunswick County seal.
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office sends out an alert for scam that offers medical service
Officials warn of dangers as King Tides roll into Southeastern NC
Officials warn of dangers as King Tides roll into Southeastern NC

Latest News

Works from David Norris
Burgwin-Wright House and Gardens announces new exhibition
FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump, including Kevin Seefried, left, walk...
Man who took Confederate flag into Capitol on trial with son
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
UK reports 104 more cases of monkeypox, mostly in men
Officials say the 47-year-old victim was shot at the intersection of Green Acres Road and Swamp...
CCSO: Tabor City man shot in car