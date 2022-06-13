Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Previously convicted murderer recorded juvenile in the shower, sheriff says

Andrew Campbell, 36, was arrested Friday in Louisiana and charged with video voyeurism targeting a minor under the age of 13. (Source: KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA/Gray News) – A convicted murderer who served 15 years in prison has been arrested for recording video of a juvenile in the shower, according to officials.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said Andrew Campbell, 36, was arrested Friday in Louisiana and charged with video voyeurism targeting a minor under the age of 13.

The sheriff’s office said a detective in the Youth Services Division got a complaint May 31 about a juvenile being recorded while in the shower. Video evidence revealed the Campbell was responsible, detectives said.

The sheriff’s office said Campbell previously served 15 years in prison for murder.

Campbell was booked into the Caddo Parish Correctional Center and is being held without bond.

Copyright 2022 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local fisherman catches pompano dolphinfish that breaks state and potential world record
Carolinian fisherman catches pompano dolphinfish that breaks state and potential world record
Officials warn of dangers as King Tides roll into Southeastern NC
Officials warn of dangers as King Tides roll into Southeastern NC
Two victims showed up to the hospital after suffering gunshot wounds during an argument at a...
Argument at graduation party leaves one dead, one injured after shooting
Crowds celebrate the festival
NC 4th of July Festival announces entertainment lineup
A woman in California hit a $426 million Mega Millions jackpot with her ticket matching all six...
Woman hits $426 million Mega Millions jackpot with $20 ticket, lottery officials say

Latest News

FILE- In this Nov. 23, 2020, file photo, a Wall Street sign is displayed outside of the New...
Bear market hits Wall Street as stocks, bonds, crypto dive
NASA will send your name to the moon with the launch of Artemis I.
You can have your name sent to the moon. Here’s how
Parents and children participate in the World's Largest Swimming Lesson at the Bryan Aquatic...
Local organizations are holding the World’s Largest Swim Lesson across Wilmington
FILE - This image released by Disney/Pixar shows character Buzz Lightyear, voiced by Chris...
Showings of Pixar’s ‘Lightyear” banned in United Arab Emirates
Duke Energy Progress nuclear plant conducts siren tests.
Duke Energy customer sees her monthly bill reach $600, for 800-square-foot home