Port City Politics, week of June 6: More trouble for Julia Olson-Boseman, and questions about the former WPD crime lab

By Michael Praats
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On this episode, the latest trouble for New Hanover County Chairperson Julia Olson-Boseman, who now must appear before a judge to defend herself from criminal contempt. Plus, a lawsuit’s allegations suggest that issues leading to the transfer of the Wilmington Police Department crime lab to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office were downplayed and kept from the public.

