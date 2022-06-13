Plans submitted for apartment complex at site of former driving range on Oleander Dr.
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Plans have been submitted to the City of Wilmington for an apartment complex consisting of nearly 350 units at the site of a former driving range on Oleander Blvd.
Plans call for The Range on Oleander to be built at 5026 Oleander Drive, the one-time site of Oleander Golf Center.
According to plans submitted by developer East West Partners Management Company Inc., the development will consist of a total of 345 apartment units in seven buildings.
As of Monday, a date has not been set for the city’s Technical Review Committee to consider the project.
There have been multiple previous attempts in recent years to get a development approved for the site.
