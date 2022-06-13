Plans submitted for apartment complex at site of former driving range on Oleander Dr.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Plans have been submitted to the City of Wilmington for an apartment complex consisting of nearly 350 units at the site of a former driving range on Oleander Blvd.

Plans call for The Range on Oleander to be built at 5026 Oleander Drive, the one-time site of Oleander Golf Center.

According to plans submitted by developer East West Partners Management Company Inc., the development will consist of a total of 345 apartment units in seven buildings.

As of Monday, a date has not been set for the city’s Technical Review Committee to consider the project.

There have been multiple previous attempts in recent years to get a development approved for the site.

