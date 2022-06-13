Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

No satisfaction: Jagger has COVID, Rolling Stones gig off

The Rolling Stones have canceled their concert in Amsterdam, just hours before it was due to...
The Rolling Stones have canceled their concert in Amsterdam, just hours before it was due to start after lead singer Mick Jagger tested positive for COVID-19.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMSTERDAM (AP) — The Rolling Stones canceled their concert in Amsterdam on Monday, just hours before it was due to start after lead singer Mick Jagger tested positive for COVID-19.

The band announced the cancelation in a statement, saying the 78-year-old Jagger tested positive “after experiencing symptoms of COVID upon arrival at the stadium” on the outskirts of Amsterdam. There were no further details about his condition.

“The Rolling Stones are deeply sorry for tonight’s postponement, but the safety of the audience, fellow musicians and the touring crew has to take priority,” the statement said, adding that the show would be rescheduled and tickets for the concert at Amsterdam’s Johan Cruyff Arena would be honored for the new date.

Some fans were already in the stadium when it was announced that the show had been scrapped.

The veteran rockers are touring Europe with a show called SIXTY to mark six decades together. Their last show was at Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium on June 9. The next scheduled concert is in Bern, Switzerland, on June 17.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local fisherman catches pompano dolphinfish that breaks state and potential world record
Carolinian fisherman catches pompano dolphinfish that breaks state and potential world record
Argument at graduation party leaves one dead, one injured after shooting
Officials warn of dangers as King Tides roll into Southeastern NC
Officials warn of dangers as King Tides roll into Southeastern NC
Crowds celebrate the festival
NC 4th of July Festival announces entertainment lineup
A woman in California hit a $426 million Mega Millions jackpot with her ticket matching all six...
Woman hits $426 million Mega Millions jackpot with $20 ticket, lottery officials say

Latest News

FILE - Philip Baker Hall arrives at the premiere of "Clear History" at the Cinerama Dome on...
Philip Baker Hall, of ‘Hard Eight,’ ‘Seinfeld,’ dies at 90
FILE PHOTO - Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner (42) is congratulated on a play against the...
State Department officials meet with Griner’s WNBA team
FILE - U.S. Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman watches never-before-seen security footage of...
Officer hailed as hero testifies at Capitol riot trial
FILE - Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra arrives for a hearing on Capitol Hill...
HHS secretary Becerra tests positive for COVID-19 again