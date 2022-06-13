NC 4th of July Festival announces entertainment lineup

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The NC 4th of July Festival has announced its entertainment lineup for this year’s event. Festivities will be held from Thursday, June 30 to Monday, July 4.

Musical performances are just a section of the wide range of festivities planned for the 5-day event. Liquid Pleasure will play at the Southport Waterfront Park Main Stage from 6 to 10 p.m., but they will pause for the NC 4th of July Festival Fireworks Display at 9 p.m.

June 30

The 440th Army Band of the NC National Guard ceremonial band will perform at 7 p.m. at the Fort Johnston-Southport Museum

July 1

The Cat 5 Band will open with the first headliner performance at p.m. at the Oak Island Pavilion Stage

July 2

Local performers at the Oak Island Pavilion Band Stand: Going Fit Dance at 10 a.m., Southport Jazz Quartet from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., Trip McCool and Old School from 1:30 to 3 p.m., Dave’s Not Home from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Local performers at the Southport Waterfront Park Main Stage: Trifecta from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., Nowcat from 3 to 4 p.m., Jimmy Gilbert from 4 to 5 p.m.

Children’s entertainment and activities will be held at the Fort Johnston-Southport Museum from noon to 2 p.m.

Classic southern-rock band Steel County Express will perform at the Southport Waterfront Park at 7 p.m.

July 3

Local performers at the Oak Island Pavilion Band Stand: Jeff and Kathy Brooks from noon to 1:30 p.m., Tedward Brothers from 1:30 to 3 p.m., Salty Dawgs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Local performers for the Street Dance at the Southport Waterfront Park Main Stage: Great American Song Book (Lois Moore) from noon to 1:15 p.m., Little Big House from 1:30 to 2:15 p.m.

The 440th Army Band of the NC National Guard big band will perform at the Fort Johnston-Southport Museum at 4 p.m.

The Tim Clark Band will play dance, rock and party hits for the Southport Waterfront Park Street Dance at 7 p.m.

July 4

Local performers at the Oak Island Pavilion Band Stand: Reflections from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., The 52nd Street Band from 1 to 3 p.m., UPWA’s Brunswick Brawl (Pro wrestling) at 3 p.m.

Local performers at the Southport Waterfront Park Main Stage: Rev and Company from noon to 1:15 p.m., the Christine Martinez Band from 2 to 3:15 p.m.

Liquid Pleasure will perform at the Southport Waterfront Park Main Stage from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

NC 4th of July Fireworks Display will be held at the Southport Waterfront Park at 9 p.m.

You can find more events, markets and activities at the NC 4th of July Festival website. Or, you see the full itinerary in their printable calendar.

