Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

NC 4th of July Festival announces entertainment lineup

Hundreds of people are gathered on a grassy lawn on a lightly cloudy day. A man and a woman...
Crowds celebrate the festival(Zeb Starnes | NC 4th of July Festival)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The NC 4th of July Festival has announced its entertainment lineup for this year’s event. Festivities will be held from Thursday, June 30 to Monday, July 4.

Musical performances are just a section of the wide range of festivities planned for the 5-day event. Liquid Pleasure will play at the Southport Waterfront Park Main Stage from 6 to 10 p.m., but they will pause for the NC 4th of July Festival Fireworks Display at 9 p.m.

June 30

  • The 440th Army Band of the NC National Guard ceremonial band will perform at 7 p.m. at the Fort Johnston-Southport Museum

July 1

  • The Cat 5 Band will open with the first headliner performance at p.m. at the Oak Island Pavilion Stage

July 2

  • Local performers at the Oak Island Pavilion Band Stand: Going Fit Dance at 10 a.m., Southport Jazz Quartet from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., Trip McCool and Old School from 1:30 to 3 p.m., Dave’s Not Home from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
  • Local performers at the Southport Waterfront Park Main Stage: Trifecta from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., Nowcat from 3 to 4 p.m., Jimmy Gilbert from 4 to 5 p.m.
  • Children’s entertainment and activities will be held at the Fort Johnston-Southport Museum from noon to 2 p.m.
  • Classic southern-rock band Steel County Express will perform at the Southport Waterfront Park at 7 p.m.

July 3

  • Local performers at the Oak Island Pavilion Band Stand: Jeff and Kathy Brooks from noon to 1:30 p.m., Tedward Brothers from 1:30 to 3 p.m., Salty Dawgs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
  • Local performers for the Street Dance at the Southport Waterfront Park Main Stage: Great American Song Book (Lois Moore) from noon to 1:15 p.m., Little Big House from 1:30 to 2:15 p.m.
  • The 440th Army Band of the NC National Guard big band will perform at the Fort Johnston-Southport Museum at 4 p.m.
  • The Tim Clark Band will play dance, rock and party hits for the Southport Waterfront Park Street Dance at 7 p.m.

July 4

  • Local performers at the Oak Island Pavilion Band Stand: Reflections from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., The 52nd Street Band from 1 to 3 p.m., UPWA’s Brunswick Brawl (Pro wrestling) at 3 p.m.
  • Local performers at the Southport Waterfront Park Main Stage: Rev and Company from noon to 1:15 p.m., the Christine Martinez Band from 2 to 3:15 p.m.
  • Liquid Pleasure will perform at the Southport Waterfront Park Main Stage from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • NC 4th of July Fireworks Display will be held at the Southport Waterfront Park at 9 p.m.

You can find more events, markets and activities at the NC 4th of July Festival website. Or, you see the full itinerary in their printable calendar.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local fisherman catches pompano dolphinfish that breaks state and potential world record
Carolinian fisherman catches pompano dolphinfish that breaks state and potential world record
Argument at graduation party leaves one dead, one injured after shooting
A woman in California hit a $426 million Mega Millions jackpot with her ticket matching all six...
Woman hits $426 million Mega Millions jackpot with $20 ticket, lottery officials say
The Brunswick County seal.
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office sends out an alert for scam that offers medical service
The BCSO is searching for David Earl Wilkins
Murder suspect on the run in Bladen County is now in custody

Latest News

Community invited to meetings about plans for Navassa Superfund Site
Community invited to meetings about plans for Navassa Superfund Site
New Hanover County Arboretum
Friends of NHC Arboretum to host Juneteenth celebration
Dock Street's Pride Party
Dock Street Pride Party begins Sunday
Pet of the Week: Cara from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue
Pet of the Week: Cara from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue