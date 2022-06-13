Senior Connect
Local organizations are holding the World’s Largest Swim Lesson across Wilmington

Parents and children participate in the World's Largest Swimming Lesson at the Bryan Aquatic Center.(KBTX)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The World’s Largest Swim Lesson is being held on Thursday, June 23, where thousands of kids and adults from communities around the world will participate in a 24-hour global swim lesson, including many pool sites in Wilmington.

The World’s Largest Swimming Lesson was created to raise awareness about the importance of teaching children to swim to prevent childhood drowning. More than 320,000 people have participated in WLSL Lessons since it was created, helping to teach others the importance of learning to swim.

The World’s Largest Swimming Lesson will take place on Thursday, June 23, at the following locations and times:

  • Brigade Boys & Girls Club, at 2759 Vance Street, from 10 a.m. to12 p.m..
  • Legion Pool, at 2131 Carolina Beach Road, from 1-4 p.m..
  • Nir Family YMCA at 2710 Market Street from 4:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m..
  • NSEA Swim at 750 Bess Street from 9-12:00 a.m..
  • Robert Strange Pool at 401 South 10th Street from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m..
  • YWCA at 2815 South College Road from 2:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m..

This event is open to the community and available to anyone ages 5 and older, but registration is required to participate. To learn more or register online, visit here.

