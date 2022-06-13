Juneteenth events in Southeastern North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -Next Sunday will officially mark the 157th anniversary of Juneteenth, highlighting the ongoing fight for equality in the black community.
Last year, President Biden signed a bill establishing Juneteenth as a federal holiday.
Starting this week, there will be several Juneteenth events in our community:
Thursday, June 16:
Juneteenth Urban Hike: overview of African American History
Time: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
MLK Center
401 S. 8th Street, Wilmington
Luncheon
Time: 12 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
MLK Center, S. 8th Street, Wilmington
100 Black Men Juneteenth Golf Tournament
Castle Bay Golf and Country Club
Hampstead
Register at 100bmcnc.com
Friday, June 17:
Sorority and Fraternity Step Show
Time: 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
MLK Center, S. 8th Street, Wilmington
Saturday, June 18:
Juneteenth Festival
Time: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
MLK Center, S. 8th Street, Wilmington
Sunday, June 19:
Juneteenth Speak Your Peace
Time: 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Cameron Art Museum, 3201 S. 17th St.
Sunday, June 26:
Juneteenth Pageant
Time: 4 p.m.
MLK Center, S. 8th Street, Wilmington
Other Juneteenth Collaborative Events:
Brunswick County June 17-18
VIP reception
Time: 5 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Saturday: Art Exhibit and Food Truck Rodeo
10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Leland Cultural Art Center
