Juneteenth events in Southeastern North Carolina

Several Juneteenth events taking place this month in Southeastern North Carolina.
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -Next Sunday will officially mark the 157th anniversary of Juneteenth, highlighting the ongoing fight for equality in the black community.

Last year, President Biden signed a bill establishing Juneteenth as a federal holiday.

Starting this week, there will be several Juneteenth events in our community:

Thursday, June 16:

Juneteenth Urban Hike: overview of African American History

Time: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

MLK Center

401 S. 8th Street, Wilmington

Luncheon

Time: 12 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

MLK Center, S. 8th Street, Wilmington

100 Black Men Juneteenth Golf Tournament

Castle Bay Golf and Country Club

Hampstead

Register at 100bmcnc.com

Friday, June 17:

Sorority and Fraternity Step Show

Time: 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

MLK Center, S. 8th Street, Wilmington

Saturday, June 18:

Juneteenth Festival

Time: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

MLK Center, S. 8th Street, Wilmington

Sunday, June 19:

Juneteenth Speak Your Peace

Time: 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Cameron Art Museum, 3201 S. 17th St.

Sunday, June 26:

Juneteenth Pageant

Time: 4 p.m.

MLK Center, S. 8th Street, Wilmington

Other Juneteenth Collaborative Events:

Brunswick County June 17-18

VIP reception

Time: 5 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Saturday: Art Exhibit and Food Truck Rodeo

10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Leland Cultural Art Center

