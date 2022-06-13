‘I look forward to this tournament every year’: Michael Jordan & crew catch dolphin
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Michael Jordan made an appearance at the Big Rock Fishing Tournament Monday.
Jordan’s boat, Catch 23, caught a 24-pound dolphin, which briefly took the lead in the daily prize for biggest dolphin caught and the winner-take-all dolphin category.
Jordan is from Wilmington and says he is excited every time that he is able to come to the tournament.
