Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

‘I look forward to this tournament every year’: Michael Jordan & crew catch dolphin

Michael Jordan holding the dolphin he and his crew caught at the Big Rock Tournament
Michael Jordan holding the dolphin he and his crew caught at the Big Rock Tournament(Deric Rush)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Michael Jordan made an appearance at the Big Rock Fishing Tournament Monday.

Jordan’s boat, Catch 23, caught a 24-pound dolphin, which briefly took the lead in the daily prize for biggest dolphin caught and the winner-take-all dolphin category.

Jordan is from Wilmington and says he is excited every time that he is able to come to the tournament.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials warn of dangers as King Tides roll into Southeastern NC
Officials warn of dangers as King Tides roll into Southeastern NC
Local fisherman catches pompano dolphinfish that breaks state and potential world record
Carolinian fisherman catches pompano dolphinfish that breaks state and potential world record
Crowds celebrate the festival
NC 4th of July Festival announces entertainment lineup
Two victims showed up to the hospital after suffering gunshot wounds during an argument at a...
Argument at graduation party leaves one dead, one injured after shooting
According to a news release, Devion Brown, 20, of Charlotte, and Tasjah Williams, 22, of...
Two Charlotte homicide suspects arrested in Leland

Latest News

Jerrod Mustaf speaks to children at his basketball camp in Columbus County
Former NBA player, Columbus County native hosts basketball camp for kids
Southeastern North Carolina summers can be brutal, with temperatures climbing into the 90s and...
Duke Energy customer sees her monthly bill reach $600, for 800-square-foot home
Chancy later succumbed to his injuries, and Lennon was released from the hospital.
Argument at graduation party leaves one dead, one injured after shooting
Summer camps are underway in southeastern North Carolina, and one clinic in Columbus County is...
Former NBA player, Columbus County native hosts basketball camp for kids