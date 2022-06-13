Senior Connect
How stargazers can see the rare alignment of five planets during June

Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn will be aligned and visible to the naked eye for the month of June.
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn will be aligned and visible to the naked eye for the month of June.

The best way to watch it is to find a spot before dawn with an unobstructed view of the eastern and southeastern horizon. For the Cape Fear region, planet-spotters will want to arrive at about 4 to 4:30 a.m. at their stargazing spot. The planets will be visible just above the horizon line.

“A star’s light will twinkle and flash, whereas planets maintain a very steady, solid light,” said Callie Barfield, manager of the Ingram Planetarium in Sunset Beach.

For anybody looking for a stargazing experience that is a little more controlled, they can visit the Ingram Planetarium. The Sky Tonight program provides a tour of the local night sky view from 3 to 4 p.m., Monday to Saturday.

You can learn more about the Ingram Planetarium on their website.

