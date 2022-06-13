How stargazers can see the rare alignment of five planets during June

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn will be aligned and visible to the naked eye for the month of June.

The best way to watch it is to find a spot before dawn with an unobstructed view of the eastern and southeastern horizon. For the Cape Fear region, planet-spotters will want to arrive at about 4 to 4:30 a.m. at their stargazing spot. The planets will be visible just above the horizon line.

“A star’s light will twinkle and flash, whereas planets maintain a very steady, solid light,” said Callie Barfield, manager of the Ingram Planetarium in Sunset Beach.

For anybody looking for a stargazing experience that is a little more controlled, they can visit the Ingram Planetarium. The Sky Tonight program provides a tour of the local night sky view from 3 to 4 p.m., Monday to Saturday.

