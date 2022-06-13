Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Heat wave moving into southeastern North Carolina, officials offer ways to keep cool

Heat wave moving into southeastern North Carolina, officials offer ways to keep cool
By Cooper Govoreau
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A heatwave will be hovering over Wilmington for the next few days, with heat index values of almost 110 degrees- WECT has reached out to local fire officials on tips and tricks they have for beating the heat.

“Reduce the activity. Slow it down, today is not the day for gardening. Today is not the day for doing anything unless it has to do with palm trees and pools right,” Wendy Giannini-King, community risk reduction coordinator at Wilmington Fire Department, advised as her biggest tip.

”Reduce anything extra if you are cooking on the stovetop or the oven. Recognize that those things are are making heat... they are also technically a fire hazard, so if you reduce the the amount of cooking you were doing on your stovetop and in your oven, you’re fire safe and also you’re keeping cool.”

Pets face the same dangers humans do about brutal heat, and keeping them cool during this heat wave is important. An employee at The Dog Play Spot in Wilmington says there are ways they help pet-owners to beat the heat.

“We do usually about hourly yard switches where we go from outside to inside and just make sure that they’re drinking plenty of water,” the employee told WECT. “We have fans running in the yard both indoors and outdoors.”

With highs soaring locally, officials advise to follow your best judgement in the heat and stay outside as little as possible.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local fisherman catches pompano dolphinfish that breaks state and potential world record
Carolinian fisherman catches pompano dolphinfish that breaks state and potential world record
Officials warn of dangers as King Tides roll into Southeastern NC
Officials warn of dangers as King Tides roll into Southeastern NC
Two victims showed up to the hospital after suffering gunshot wounds during an argument at a...
Argument at graduation party leaves one dead, one injured after shooting
Crowds celebrate the festival
NC 4th of July Festival announces entertainment lineup
A woman in California hit a $426 million Mega Millions jackpot with her ticket matching all six...
Woman hits $426 million Mega Millions jackpot with $20 ticket, lottery officials say

Latest News

Jerrod Mustaf speaks to children at his basketball camp in Columbus County
Former NBA player, Columbus County native hosts basketball camp for kids
Anyone interested in helping seniors stay cool this summer can come purchase a fan at one of...
FRAN’S FANS: Dates set to collect fans for seniors
Jimmy Bass plans to step down from his position as UNCW Athletic Director on April 1, 2023, the...
Bass to step down as UNCW Athletic Director in 2023
Here are some tips to beating the heat!
Heat wave moving into southeastern North Carolina, officials offer ways to keep cool