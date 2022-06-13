FRAN’S FANS: Dates set to collect fans for seniors

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The sweltering hot temperatures are back and so is WECT’s annual drive that collects fans for area fans.

Fran’s Fans will return to Lowe’s Home Improvement stores for two days at the following locations:

Thursday, June 23

Hampstead (Surf City) 6 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Porter’s Neck 4p.m.-6:30 p.m.

Friday, June 24

Southport 6a.m. to 8 a.m.

University Centre Noon

Monkey Junction 4p.m.-6:30 p.m.

Anyone interested in purchasing a fan to donate to area seniors can come out to one of the above locations. Fans can be purchased at left at the store. The fans will be distributed to the senior centers in all five counties of the WECT viewing area which are New Hanover, Brunswick, Pender, Bladen and Columbus Counties. Last year, more than 1,500 fans were collected.

Once again this year, Lowe’s Home Improvement is donating $2,500 to Fran’s Fans.

