Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

FRAN’S FANS: Dates set to collect fans for seniors

Anyone interested in helping seniors stay cool this summer can come purchase a fan at one of...
Anyone interested in helping seniors stay cool this summer can come purchase a fan at one of the designated Lowe's Home Improvement locations(wect)
By Frances Weller
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The sweltering hot temperatures are back and so is WECT’s annual drive that collects fans for area fans.

Fran’s Fans will return to Lowe’s Home Improvement stores for two days at the following locations:

Thursday, June 23

Hampstead (Surf City) 6 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Porter’s Neck 4p.m.-6:30 p.m.

Friday, June 24

Southport 6a.m. to 8 a.m.

University Centre Noon

Monkey Junction 4p.m.-6:30 p.m.

Anyone interested in purchasing a fan to donate to area seniors can come out to one of the above locations. Fans can be purchased at left at the store. The fans will be distributed to the senior centers in all five counties of the WECT viewing area which are New Hanover, Brunswick, Pender, Bladen and Columbus Counties. Last year, more than 1,500 fans were collected.

Once again this year, Lowe’s Home Improvement is donating $2,500 to Fran’s Fans.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local fisherman catches pompano dolphinfish that breaks state and potential world record
Carolinian fisherman catches pompano dolphinfish that breaks state and potential world record
Officials warn of dangers as King Tides roll into Southeastern NC
Officials warn of dangers as King Tides roll into Southeastern NC
Two victims showed up to the hospital after suffering gunshot wounds during an argument at a...
Argument at graduation party leaves one dead, one injured after shooting
Crowds celebrate the festival
NC 4th of July Festival announces entertainment lineup
A woman in California hit a $426 million Mega Millions jackpot with her ticket matching all six...
Woman hits $426 million Mega Millions jackpot with $20 ticket, lottery officials say

Latest News

Jerrod Mustaf speaks to children at his basketball camp in Columbus County
Former NBA player, Columbus County native hosts basketball camp for kids
Works from David Norris
Burgwin-Wright House and Gardens announces new exhibition
Stars in the night sky (Source: Public Domain)
How stargazers can see the rare alignment of five planets during June
Crowds celebrate the festival
NC 4th of July Festival announces entertainment lineup