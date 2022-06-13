Former NBA player, Columbus County native hosts basketball camp for kids

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Summer camps are underway in southeastern North Carolina, and one clinic in Columbus County is using the help of a former professional basketball player to teach valuable skills both on and off the court.

Jerrod Mustaf was born in Whiteville. He played college basketball at the University of Maryland before playing four seasons in the NBA for the New York Knicks and Phoenix Suns. For the past 30 years, he has hosted basketball camps for children.

“I played for some great coaches and they have taught me a whole lot, so it makes sense to always want to give back,” Mustaf said. “You know, you have to play it forward, you have to pay it back, give to those who didn’t have and, so, always just sharing what you learned.”

This week, Mustaf’s Take Charge program is hosting a basketball camp at the Boys and Girls Home in Lake Waccamaw. He says the goal of this camp is to teach both basketball skills and valuable life lessons.

“Basketball is about teamwork,” said Mustaf. “It’s about cooperation, teamwork, accountability, responsibility, you know, all those things. So, we want to make sure the basketball and those lessons for so kids can learn and they can take it forward.”

Mustaf says he wants to give kids the chance to learn from professionals like himself since his only way of watching professional basketball when he was a kid was on television.

The basketball camp in Columbus County is for children ages 8-16 and runs through Friday.

